Manchester City tie down Abdukodir Khusanov to long-term contract extension as Enzo Maresca era begins

Having established himself as a vital pillar in the Citizens' defence and gained valuable experience representing Uzbekistan at the 2026 World Cup, Khusanov enthusiastically welcomed his renewed commitment to the Etihad Stadium.

Speaking to the club’s official website regarding his contract extension, he stated: "I am really happy to extend my stay at City. I've enjoyed every minute since I arrived in Manchester and I feel I am growing and learning a lot as a player.

"I have a new challenge now, which is to impress Enzo Maresca and his staff and ensure I am in his team regularly. I am determined to do that."