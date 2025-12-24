'I want to be the best midfielder in the world' - Man Utd transfer target outlines lofty ambitions amid nod to Man City star Rodri

Following a summer of speculation surrounding his future, Baleba has struggled for Brighton this term, completing a full 90 minutes just twice - against Arsenal in the Carabao Cup on 29 October and versus Leeds United in the league on 1 November.

Confirming his player had been affected by talk of a big-money move to United, Brighton head coach Fabian Hurzeler said in September: "For sure, when a young boy reads there is interest from Manchester United with a big, big offer, it might affect him deep, deep (down).

"That’s also part of the development to understand that when you play well, there comes a big offer, there comes a big club who wants to have him. But then to keep pushing, to be humble, stay here in Brighton, and try to make the next step with the team, and that’s something we have to keep on working with him and therefore I can’t give you a clear answer if it’s really affected him or not.

"But for sure, he’s a young boy, and we need to understand he’s not a machine that if you click on then he always runs and off then he stops. We need to understand his feelings, his emotions, where he comes from, and that’s our responsibility."

