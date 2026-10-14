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Man Utd release heartfelt statement as Atletico Madrid captain Koke's mother dies before Champions League clash
Red Devils join Atletico in honouring Koke's mother
European football was united in mourning on Tuesday following the death of Ana Merodio Borja, mother of Atletico Madrid captain Koke and Juvenil A assistant coach Borja Resurreccion. The tragedy, which occurred in Madrid on the morning of the fixture, saw Koke pull out of the Champions League match against Manchester United.
Tributes were paid across both youth and senior fixtures at the Metropolitano Stadium. A minute's silence was observed prior to kick-off in both the UEFA Youth League tie, which Atletico won 3-0, and the main Champions League encounter. Players wore black armbands, while the red and white flag at the stadium flew at half-mast as a sign of respect.
Manchester United supported the tributes, urging their travelling supporters to join in the moment of silence to pay their respects to the Resurreccion family alongside the home fans.
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Clubs send condolences in heartfelt statements
In a statement published on social media prior to kick-off, United expressed their solidarity: "Manchester United is saddened by the passing of Ana Merodio Borja, beloved mother of Atletico de Madrid captain Koke and U19s assistant coach Borja Resurreccion. We offer our condolences to the family at this difficult time and invite supporters to join the two teams in a minute’s silence ahead of kick-off tonight."
Atletico Madrid also released an official statement confirming UEFA's approval for the tributes. "Tonight, before the start of our Champions League match against Manchester United, a minute's silence will be observed in memory of Ana Merodio Borja, mother of our captain, Koke, who passed away this morning in Madrid," the club stated. "Our club requested permission from UEFA to observe a minute's silence both during the first team match and the UEFA Youth League game, as well as for the players to wear black armbands."
The Spanish outfit added: "Furthermore, as a sign of respect for her memory, the red and white flag at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano is flying at half-mast. Atlético de Madrid would like to express our deepest condolences to all his family and friends, and especially to Koke, captain of the first team, and Borja Resurrección, assistant coach of the Juvenil A team. Rest in peace."
Disastrous night on the pitch for Carrick's side
On the pitch, the evening proved difficult for Carrick's side, as a 10-man Manchester United suffered a 2-0 defeat at the Metropolitano Stadium. Pablo Barrios put Atletico ahead just 50 seconds into the match, before Ademola Lookman doubled the lead in the second half.
United's night deteriorated further when Leny Yoro was shown a red card. The defeat extended the Red Devils' winless streak to five matches across all competitions, compounding what has been a difficult campaign so far.
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Pressure mounts on Red Devils during winless run
The loss leaves Carrick under increasing pressure to turn results around, with United having endured their worst start to a top-flight league season in 40 years after taking just six points from their opening six Premier League matches. While the Red Devils previously beat Sabah 4-0 in Europe and defeated Atletico 2-1 in pre-season, their current slump presents a serious challenge for the manager and his squad moving forward.
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