Man Utd star admits he's 'angry and disappointed' despite emphatic Ipswich win

The afternoon got off to a rocky start for the hosts when Leif Davis opened the scoring in the 29th minute. The goal came after Abdul Fatawu bypassed Luke Shaw with ease on the wing, delivering a cross that Davis volleyed home. Shaw, who has faced significant scrutiny after his mistake in United's opening weekend defeat against Hull City, was visibly frustrated with his role in the opener.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the final whistle, Shaw was incredibly candid about his own display despite the team's success. "A really important win We knew how important it was to win today," the left-back stated. "I am a bit disappointed and angry with myself for the first goal. Extremely happy with the team in the second half, it was really good.

"With the quality in our squad we should have belief all the time we can win games. It always helps when you have someone like Bruno in your team, he can score and create."



