Man Utd to save MILLIONS in compensation costs when Ruben Amorim joins AC Milan - and will take on former manager in August

Manchester United’s balance sheet is about to look much healthier as the club prepares to slash the massive payout owed to former manager Amorim, as per Telegraph. The Red Devils had previously calculated a staggering cost of £16.7 million for dismissing the Portuguese coach and his backroom staff earlier this year. However, with Amorim now poised to return to work in Serie A, United will be spared a significant portion of those ongoing compensation payments.

The 41-year-old was relieved of his duties after just 14 months in charge, leaving behind a coaching ticket that included Carlos Fernandes, Adelio Candido, Emanuel Ferro, and Jorge Vital. The financial burden of these dismissals followed shortly after the club paid £14.5 million to move on from Erik ten Hag.