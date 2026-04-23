Man Utd staff think Leny Yoro & Ayden Heaven partnership can 'be as good as Gabriel & William Saliba' as Red Devils eye Micky van de Ven move

The club's staff have identified Yoro (20) and Heaven (19) as the future foundation of the United defence, drawing direct parallels to the most formidable partnerships in the Premier League. Despite this optimism, the recruitment department remains adamant that the increased workload of European football necessitates further proven quality.

Regarding the specific profile of player required and the current internal sentiment at Carrington, The Athletic reported: "There are people at United who believe Ayden Heaven and Leny Yoro will develop to be as good a partnership as Arsenal pair Gabriel and William Saliba. But recruitment staff feel an addition is required to cope with the load of Champions League football. Ideally, they want to add an imposing, left-footed defender. Heaven is on his way to establishing himself in that way, but there are doubts over Matthijs de Ligt and Lisandro Martinez after injury-hit campaigns."