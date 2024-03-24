Kobbie Mainoo England 2024Getty Images
Aditya Gokhale

VIDEO: Man Utd star Kobbie Mainoo presented with commemorative England cap by Gareth Southgate in moving ceremony with fellow Brazil debutants Anthony Gordon and Ezri Konsa also honoured

EnglandEngland vs BrazilKobbie MainooAnthony GordonEzri Konsa

During England's 1-0 loss to Brazil, Gareth Southgate handed debuts to three players and later presented them with commemorative caps.

  • Mainoo, Gordon and Konsa make England debut
  • All three commemorated with special caps
  • Will likely be involved in action against Belgium

