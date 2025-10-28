Getty Images Sport
Man Utd in 'concrete negotiations' to seal exciting cut-price January transfer
United’s youth blueprint under INEOS
United's leadership is determined to re-establish Old Trafford as a factory for world-class homegrown and international prospects. This vision has already seen the Red Devils beat fierce competition to sign Chido Obi and Sekou Kone, both of whom are now pushing for senior minutes. Enzo Kana Biyik and Harley Emsden-James joined this summer, adding even more promise to an already exciting youth setup. According to Sky Germany, United have already begun negotiations with AIK to sign Filling in the winter transfer window, with the deal set to be worth around €3 million (£2.6m/$3.5m). However, they face competition from a handful of Bundesliga sides as well.
The rising star of Stockholm
Filling’s rise has been nothing short of meteoric. The teenage striker became an overnight sensation in Sweden after scoring on his Allsvenskan debut for AIK against IFK Goteborg. Weeks later, he etched his name deeper into club folklore by netting a 96th-minute winner in the fierce Stockholm derby against Brommapojkarna, securing a dramatic 2-1 victory.
"This is the best there is, this is how football should be," Filling said to HBO Max. "A chance, a goal, it's enough."
Meanwhile, according to Expressen, Tottenham Hotspur have also made serious inquiries for Filling. However, post-Brexit laws prevent English clubs from signing non-UK players under 18. To overcome that obstacle, United’s plan is to sign Filling now and loan him to their Swiss affiliate, Lausanne, until he turns 18. This is a model that has already been used successfully for Biyik. Tottenham, meanwhile, have proposed to loan him back to AIK for continued development if they can seal a deal.
AIK holding firm to Filling
At the moment, AIK are reluctant to let their teenage sensation leave. The club acted fast after his breakout debut, tying Filling down with a three-year professional contract running until 2028. Despite all the speculation, the player himself has stayed grounded and focused. Speaking to Fotbollskanalen, Filling dismissed transfer chatter with remarkable maturity.
"I don't think about it," he said. "I focus on where I am now. At AIK. I rub here every training session. I try not to think about it in any special way. I just look at where I am now. I am in AIK and I continue here every training. I will become better as a person and as a player. That is where I am."
United’s January window: Patience and planning
While United’s hierarchy is eager to finalise a deal for Filling, major senior signings are unlikely in the January transfer window. It is reported that Ruben Amorim will prioritise internal adjustments to handle player exits triggered by the African Cup of Nations, with Kobbie Mainoo and Joshua Zirkzee expected to take on more prominent roles in the first team. Mainoo’s continued development could even bolster his case for inclusion in England’s 2026 World Cup plans, while Zirkzee’s form may reignite his standing within the Netherlands national setup.
Amorim’s men have racked up three consecutive Premier League victories against Sunderland, Liverpool, and Brighton, easing pressure and restoring belief around Old Trafford. They will be back in action against Nottingham Forest on Saturday.
