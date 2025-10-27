Getty
Explained: Why Man Utd will refuse to sanction January exits for Kobbie Mainoo and Joshua Zirkzee despite lack of game time under Ruben Amorim
Man Utd will not sell Mainoo and Zirkzee in January
Manchester United have made it clear that Mainoo and Zirkzee will not be allowed to leave the club during the upcoming January transfer window, regardless of any personal requests to move, as per The Sun. Both players have grown concerned about their limited playing time under Amorim this season. However, the Red Devils’ stance is firm, with the Portuguese coach insisting that “they are our players and we need everyone to have a good season.”
Mainoo, who requested a loan move in the summer, has seen little change in his situation since. The 21-year-old midfielder has featured eight times across all competitions but has yet to start a Premier League game, with his only start coming in the Carabao Cup defeat to Grimsby Town in August. Meanwhile, Zirkzee, who returned from a hamstring injury in late summer, has played just over 80 minutes in total this term and is reportedly frustrated about falling behind Benjamin Sesko, Matheus Cunha, and Bryan Mbeumo in the pecking order.
Amorim has publicly acknowledged that he understands the frustration of players who are not getting minutes but remains adamant about maintaining squad depth through the busy winter schedule.
Mainoo and Zirkzee needed during AFCON period
Manchester United’s refusal to sanction departures for Mainoo and Zirkzee stems from both strategic and logistical concerns. The club will lose multiple first-team players to international duty during the Africa Cup of Nations, including Mbeumo, Amad, and Noussair Mazraoui, all of whom have been central to Amorim’s system. With AFCON starting before Christmas and concluding on January 18, United expect to be short-handed for at least six domestic fixtures.
Amorim’s tactical setup, a flexible 3-4-2-1 system, relies on adaptability, particularly in attacking and midfield positions. Mbeumo’s absence will create a significant void in the right-sided role, while Amad’s creative influence will be missed in the attacking midfield zone. Mainoo is seen as a potential solution in midfield to complement Bruno Fernandes or provide rest for Manuel Ugarte, while Zirkzee could serve as an auxiliary forward to cover for Sesko or operate in one of the playmaking roles currently occupied by Mbeumo or Amad. As per the report, the manager also views retaining the pair as a way to manage morale within the squad and ensure adequate competition for places.
Both stars want to reintegrate in national teams ahead of World Cup
Mainoo’s development remains a topic of internal debate at Old Trafford. The young midfielder has managed only 228 minutes this season, including one full appearance in the EFL Cup, but Amorim continues to see him as a long-term successor to Fernandes in the creative midfield role. Critics have suggested that the manager has been overly cautious with integrating Mainoo, while some within the club believe his composure and passing range could be vital once fixtures pile up around Christmas.
Zirkzee, on the other hand, is still struggling to regain his form following a lengthy injury layoff that forced him to miss pre-season entirely. The Dutch forward, who cost £36.5 million, has found opportunities limited due to Amorim’s preference for more mobile attackers. Yet, his versatility as a withdrawn forward or link-up player makes him a useful tactical option when United need to alter their attacking shape, particularly with AFCON absences looming.
Internally, both players are aware that consistent performances during the winter months could dramatically alter their prospects. For Mainoo, earning regular minutes could strengthen his case for a spot in England’s 2026 World Cup squad. Zirkzee, meanwhile, knows that proving his worth could reignite his standing in the Netherlands national setup and secure his long-term place at United.
How much playing time will Zirkzee and Mainoo get?
Manchester United are unlikely to make major moves in the January window, with the focus instead on internal adjustments to weather the upcoming player shortages. Amorim’s emphasis will be on maintaining balance within the squad while giving fringe players like Mainoo and Zirkzee more responsibility during the AFCON period. Both players are expected to feature more heavily in rotation and may find themselves starting in several key matches across December and January.
The club’s hierarchy is confident that retaining depth will prove vital to sustaining their top-four challenge in the Premier League. For now, United’s message to both players, and to potential suitors, is simple: no exits, no exceptions.
