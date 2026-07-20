Man Utd confirm signing of 'exciting' Tottenham winger in £8m transfer

United have reached an agreement to sign Thompson from Tottenham. The deal represents a significant coup for the club, who have successfully warded off competition from domestic and European suitors to secure the services of the England Under-18 international.

The club did not disclose the details of the transfer, but according to the Daily Mail, the deal is for an initial fee of £4 million, with a further £4 million structured as performance-based bonuses and a 20% sell-on clause for Spurs.







