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Revealed: Man Utd scrapped Casemiro contract clause that would've guaranteed one more season
Automatic extension clause waived
The veteran midfielder’s original deal included a provision for an additional year at Old Trafford if he started 35 Premier League matches this season, according Manchester Evening News. Despite being 34, the former Real Madrid star remained a consistent presence in the starting line-up and was statistically on track to hit that milestone before the end of the campaign. Following high-level discussions in January, both parties opted to void the agreement. This move coincided with official confirmation that Casemiro would leave at the end of the season, ensuring United would not be tied to the fifth year of his £350,000 per week contract and giving the player complete autonomy over his future destination.
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Eliminate any consequences
That mutual agreement means Casemiro is eligible to start every remaining fixture without any off-field consequences. It removes the pressure of managing minutes purely for financial reasons. Michael Carrick, who took over in January, has leaned heavily on the Brazilian’s experience, with him having made 28 starts in his 29 Premier League appearances. By scrapping the clause, the hierarchy avoided a scenario where they might have asked Carrick to bench the midfielder to prevent the automatic trigger, allowing the manager to pick his strongest XI as United push for a strong finish.
No U-turn despite fan pressure
While some supporters have called for a reconsideration following the Brazilian's recent upturn in form, the club remains committed to a complete midfield overhaul. Officials informed the player that his contract would not be renewed, leading Casemiro to request that his exit plans be made public to allow for a proper farewell. The hierarchy believes fresh energy is required in the engine room to move the project forward. The Red Devils reportedly have a list of players they want to bring in this summer's transfer window, including Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba and Nottingham Forest sensation Elliot Anderson.
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What comes next?
While his current focus remains on finishing the season strongly with United, Casemiro's next club will remain a matter of debate until the end of the season. He remains linked with moves to Saudi Arabia and the United States, but Italian club Inter are also reportedly interested in his signature.
Casemiro is currently with the Brazilian national team, and is likely to be involved when his country faces France and Croatia during the international break. After that, the midfielder will return to action for Man Utd in the Premier League against Leeds United.