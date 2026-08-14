Man Utd given ‘best’ Victor Osimhen transfer advice in striker hunt - as Patrice Evra backs Red Devils fans to ‘forgive’ returning home-grown hero Marcus Rashford

Someone that will feel like a new arrival for the Red Devils, despite having been on their books since the age of seven, is Marcus Rashford. The England international is being absorbed back into the fold following loan spells at Aston Villa and Barcelona.

The 28-year-old had been looking for a permanent move elsewhere but, with 426 appearances and 138 goals for United to his name, is being tipped to make a positive impact in familiar surroundings.

Premier League and Champions League winner Evra added on Rashford seeing the slate wiped clean in Manchester: “I think United fans, they forgive. They forgive. But after, you know, there's all the pressure on social media and stuff like that, I think [Matheus] Cunha is doing very well.

“It's up to Marcus to accept that maybe he’s not the first choice. I'm not the first choice, but I'm going to prove to you guys that when I'm going to be on that pitch, I will bleed and die for Man United.

“So he just needs to be honest with himself. But the fans forgive. Some of them, yes, on social media, they're going to make some noise, but the real United fans, they really want Marcus Rashford to succeed at United.”