Man Utd outcast Alejandro Garnacho trains alone despite Red Devils team-mates returning for pre-season as Napoli reignite interest in cut-price transfer
Alejandro Garnacho’s future at Manchester United continues to hang in the balance after the winger was pictured training alone, while the rest of the squad reported for pre-season at Carrington. The 20-year-old Argentine remains on the periphery of first-team plans under manager Ruben Amorim following a fallout that has diminished his standing at the club.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Garnacho kept out of squad training
- The winger was working indoors
- Napoli in talks to sign him at a discounted rate