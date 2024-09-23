Manchester City FC v Arsenal FC - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Harry Sherlock

Man City breathe a sigh of relief? Rodri 'avoids serious injury' in Arsenal clash despite conflicting reports on ACL fears as Pep Guardiola provides update on stricken Kevin De Bruyne

Manchester CityRodriPremier LeagueK. De BruyneP. Guardiola

Confusion reigns over the fitness of Manchester City star Rodri amid conflicting reports over whether he has sustained a season-ending ACL injury.

  • Rodri substituted in second half
  • Fears emerged of possible ACL injury
  • De Bruyne missed the game
