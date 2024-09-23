Man City breathe a sigh of relief? Rodri 'avoids serious injury' in Arsenal clash despite conflicting reports on ACL fears as Pep Guardiola provides update on stricken Kevin De Bruyne Manchester City Rodri Premier League K. De Bruyne P. Guardiola

Confusion reigns over the fitness of Manchester City star Rodri amid conflicting reports over whether he has sustained a season-ending ACL injury.