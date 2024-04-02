Man City's 'lucky' bonsai: Erling Haaland taking 'responsibility' for tending to Japanese tree that makes John Stones 'angry' as new Netflix documentary reveals bizarre dressing room ritual
Erling Haaland has been taking "responsibility" for a "lucky bonsai tree" at Manchester City after introducing it into the dressing room last season.
- Haaland introduced a bonsai tree during the treble-winning season
- Squad members willfully took to it to increase team chemistry
- Details revealed in a new Netflix documentary