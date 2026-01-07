Erling x Khabib! Man City goal machine Haaland links up with UFC legend Nurmagomedov as fans spot motivational message in Arsenal title chase
City struggling in 2026
City are playing catch up in the Premier League title race having been held to back-to-back draws with Sunderland and Chelsea to kick off 2026, which saw Pep Guardiola's side drop six points behind the Gunners at the top of the table.
However, City have previously shown how effective they can be in the second half of campaigns, and supporters are hoping the Manchester powerhouse can kick into gear as they look to regain their crown. City finished third in England's top tier last term as they failed to successfully win the Premier League title for the fifth season running.
Pep Guardiola's men are not giving up hope of winning the title, though they failed to make home advantage count in midweek as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Brighton at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday night.
Haaland got on the scoresheet in the stalemate with the Seagulls, his 20th league goal of the season, and during his meeting with Khabib, fans spotted a motivational message in the Norwegian's Instagram post.
'We are Manchester City Football Club'
The message itself, which was on the screen behind the Russian and Haaland, read: "The pressure. The chase. The difficulties. We've been here before, pushed to the absolute limit and still taking everything.
"That has always been our spirit. We don't fold. We don't panic. We don't quit. We adapt. We respond. We turn setbacks into solutions. We change situations, because that's what we do.
"We are not weaklings, we are Manchester City Football Club."
It has since emerged that the message came from fan account @GeronimoMorgans, who shared the image and post: "Dear @ErlingHaaland, dear Manchester City players - thank you for receiving my message.
"Thank you. I'm incredible proud of what I've done. I'm genuinely in tears right now. Thank you, man. Truly."
City hoping Liverpool do them a favour on Thursday
City will be hoping that Liverpool can do them a big favour on Thursday night when they take on Arsenal at the Emirates. The Reds have endured a tough title defence and head to the Emirates 14 points behind the Gunners.
After a tough run of form, however, the Reds make the trip to the capital on an eight-game unbeaten run. Liverpool are one of two teams to beat Arsenal in the Premier League this season, though Mikel Arteta's side are yet to lose a league game in front of their own fans having collected 28 of a possible 30 points in north London.
The Merseyside outfit do have a great record against Arsenal, and are unbeaten in 25 of their last 28 meetings with the Gunners. That said, Liverpool have failed to win their last three league trips to the Emirates Stadium, losing twice.
What comes next for City?
City, meanwhile, are winless in three in 2026, collecting three of a possible nine points to kick off the year. Guardiola's side are next in FA Cup action at the weekend, and they'll fancy their chances of claiming a first win of the year when they face lower-league side Exeter in the third round of the competition.
The Cityzens then take on Newcastle in the first leg of their EFL Cup semi-final before the Manchester derby midway through January as they aim to rescue their title push.
City, however, will be forced to make do without star centre-back Josko Gvardiol, who suffered a serious leg injury in Sunday's 1-1 draw with Chelsea. "Manchester City FC can confirm that Josko Gvardiol has suffered a tibial fracture to his right leg," a statement read on City's website this week.
"The injury was sustained during the second half of Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Chelsea in the Premier League. The defender will have surgery later this week and assessment remains ongoing to ascertain the full extent of the injury and expected prognosis.
"Everyone at the Club wishes Josko a speedy recovery and mancity.com will bring you regular updates regarding his rehabilitation."
