Erling x Khabib! Man City goal machine Haaland links up with UFC legend Nurmagomedov as fans spot motivational message in Arsenal title chase

City are playing catch up in the Premier League title race having been held to back-to-back draws with Sunderland and Chelsea to kick off 2026, which saw Pep Guardiola's side drop six points behind the Gunners at the top of the table.

However, City have previously shown how effective they can be in the second half of campaigns, and supporters are hoping the Manchester powerhouse can kick into gear as they look to regain their crown. City finished third in England's top tier last term as they failed to successfully win the Premier League title for the fifth season running.

Pep Guardiola's men are not giving up hope of winning the title, though they failed to make home advantage count in midweek as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Brighton at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday night.

Haaland got on the scoresheet in the stalemate with the Seagulls, his 20th league goal of the season, and during his meeting with Khabib, fans spotted a motivational message in the Norwegian's Instagram post.