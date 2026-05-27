Man City in contact to bring Pedro Porro back from Spurs

According to AS, City have initiated contact regarding a summer transfer for Porro. The club are preparing for a massive transition, looking to appoint Maresca after ending an incredible 10-year era under Guardiola.

While City missed the Premier League title over the last two seasons, they secured a domestic double before the campaign's end, winning the FA Cup and Carabao Cup. Conversely, Spurs endured a chaotic campaign, miraculously avoiding relegation on the final day under Roberto De Zerbi.