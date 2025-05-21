'Making me a little bit sick' - Gary Neville not looking forward to Man Utd's Europa League final clash with Tottenham as Red Devils fight to save horror season
Manchester United legend Gary Neville revealed that he is under immense pressure ahead of the club's Europa League final against Tottenham.
- Neville tensed ahead of Europa League final
- Man Utd aiming to win first trophy of the season
- Dalot, Zirkzee and Yoro returned to matchday squad