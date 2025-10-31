Luciano Spalletti labelled 'traitor' by angry Napoli fan group after Serie A-winning coach takes over at rivals Juventus

Speaking at his first press conference as Juventus manager, Spalletti cleared the air and addressed the hate he has been receiving from a section of Napoli fans. "I've left something behind in every city where I've coached," he began.

"Something superior came out of Naples, for the football we played, for the Scudetto we won, for the journey we took. I’ve established a special connection with those people. It won’t change on my side. Today I did blood tests and he did it on the other [right] arm because here [left] I have the tattoo and I didn’t want anything to be touched there. Nothing will change for me. I will always have many friends in Naples. They’ve also texted me. I will return to Naples, it’s a city that will forever be in my heart, regardless of my professional decisions.

“Let me add something about extrapolating things I’ve said about Naples, Napoli and the end of that contract and about the fact I would not have worn the tracksuit of any other club. That was referred to that season. Of course, I told the president that if he had released me, I wouldn’t have signed for any other club, as I did. It’s not that I have to stop being a coach because I spent a season at Napoli. I had to respect that option for one season, out of respect for the club and the city. But after that season, I was free to make my experiences. Those who use this situation to attack me, decontextualise it from reality, and you can understand their intentions.”