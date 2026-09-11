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'We're building something great!' - Lucas Bergvall commits future to Tottenham after Roberto De Zerbi clear-out warning
A dramatic U-turn in North London
Bergvall has officially ended the uncertainty surrounding his future by signing a new contract at Tottenham Hotspur, a move that comes as a major boost to Roberto De Zerbi's project. Only three months ago, the Swedish international had informed the club of his intention to seek a transfer following a difficult period at the end of last season where his minutes were severely limited.
Reflecting on his decision to stay and the direction the club is taking under De Zerbi, Bergvall expressed his confidence in the current setup when speaking to the club's official website. 'I think we're building something great here. It's an exciting time for the club and that's why I'm happy to extend my contract. I'm always trying to achieve as much as possible, to be the best version of myself both on and off the pitch and I know this is the right place to do that,' Bergvall said.
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Ignoring the Premier League vultures
The path to this renewal was far from straightforward, as several top-flight clubs attempted to capitalise on Bergvall's initial unrest. Nottingham Forest saw a substantial £38m bid rejected by the Tottenham hierarchy during the summer window, while both Aston Villa and Chelsea were monitoring the situation closely.
Bergvall is clearly focused on making a tangible impact on the pitch after featuring for just 45 minutes in the Premier League so far this season. The midfielder is determined to repay the club's faith, stating: 'Personally, my goal is to produce more for the team - performances, goals and assists - to help as much as I can. I'm getting better every day in training and I'm looking forward to what will be a really good season ahead.'
De Zerbi sets the standard
This renewal comes on the back of a tough-love period under De Zerbi, who spent the summer warning his players about commitment and making it clear he would not force anyone to stay. Turning the situation around to tie down the 20-year-old represents a massive boost for Tottenham. Despite his young age, Bergvall has already accumulated 80 appearances for Spurs across all competitions and earned 14 caps for Sweden, highlighted by a historic campaign at this summer's World Cup.
However, the relationship between the coach and player has clearly mended following a chaotic end to the previous campaign where Spurs narrowly avoided the drop - a high-pressure period during which De Zerbi admitted to making some errors in his management of the Swede. Speaking after the renewal was finalized, the Italian manager showered the midfielder with praise, emphasizing his long-term importance to the project.
'Every day in training you can see Lucas' desire to learn, improve and push himself to the highest level,' De Zerbi said. 'Lucas is brave, he wants responsibility and has the personality to play in big moments. He also understands that development is a process and he has shown a fantastic attitude towards working on the areas of his game where he can become even better. I believe his best football is still ahead of him and we want to give Lucas the platform to reach his full potential.'
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Mixed start to the season for Bergvall
Bergvall featured in Tottenham's opening two fixtures of the campaign, starting the 3-0 Premier League defeat to Brentford and the 5-1 Carabao Cup victory over Charlton Athletic. However, after a first-half error against Brentford led to Vitaly Janelt's goal, the midfielder was substituted at the break and has since remained an unused substitute in Spurs' subsequent league matches against Newcastle and Forest.
The Swedish midfielder originally made the move to North London from Djurgarden in the summer of 2024. His rapid progress previously earned him a contract extension in April 2025 that tied him to the club until 2031, prior to his latest commitment to Spurs.
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