Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk backed by Arne Slot to stay 'even longer' than current contract despite imminent arrival of £60m defender Jeremy Jacquet

Slot said when asked if recent recruitment calls are a nod towards Van Dijk being replaced: “Everything that is done here is never in panic, it's always a long-term idea or something that has been thought about for a long time.

“Of course, we are aware of the fact that Virgil will not play for this club for 10 more years but he has a one-and-a-half year contract left so he will be with us for that period of time and maybe even longer if he keeps staying fit as he is now. As I've said before, what a compliment to him at his age to play every three days, not only for his club but also for his country.

“Hopefully he can stay as fit as he is for multiple years but this club, we are not stupid, we know somewhere in the upcoming years there is life without Virgil. I can say for every position that this club is not only thinking about short-term but mid-long term future in the decisions we make.”

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!