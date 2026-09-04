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How Andoni Iraola plans to reinvent Liverpool’s attack after the Mohamed Salah era
Life after an Anfield legend
Just over two months since Salah departed Liverpool, the club is still adjusting to life without their Egyptian talisman. New manager Iraola is now implementing a fresh tactical approach to fill the massive void.
Rather than signing a direct left-footed replacement for the right flank, Liverpool have opted to completely shift their attacking balance. The club made Barcola one of the most expensive signing in their history to take on the attacking mantle. Barcola arrives from Paris Saint-Germain having registered an impressive 13 goals and seven assists last season. However, the right-footed Frenchman operates best when cutting inside from the left, effectively reversing Salah's old role.
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Iraola explains right wing solutions
With Barcola dominating the left side, Liverpool face a tactical dilemma on the opposite flank. The squad currently features four left wingers but no natural right wingers following the closure of the summer transfer window.
Teenage prospect Rio Ngumoha struggled on the right against Newcastle, while Cody Gakpo was only slightly more effective against Nottingham Forest. However, Iraola believes new addition Víctor Munoz could provide the perfect solution out wide.
"Víctor has played more games on the left in his career but has maybe been even better on the right," Iraola explained ahead of Liverpool's Premier League fixture against Ipswich Town.
Ngumoha backed to learn new role
Despite Munoz’s immediate suitability for the role, Iraola remains determined to develop his younger talents on the right side. The manager is adamant that Ngumoha will improve with more experience in the unfamiliar position.
"We know Rio can play on the left and showed his qualities," Iraola stated. "He needs to develop on the right so it gives him more options to play. He is so young. [But] because he wasn't incredible in the first game on the right, we can't say he will never play on the right anymore."
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Adapting the attack for Isak
Liverpool will test this evolving tactical setup when they face Ipswich Town in the Premier League on Friday. Iraola must find the right balance quickly to ensure his team remains potent in the final third. A more traditional winger on the right could heavily benefit striker Alexander Isak. The physically imposing Swede thrives as a penalty-box striker and requires direct service to maximise his goalscoring threat.
Meanwhile, Gakpo remains a vital part of the squad after late summer transfer interest from Manchester City and Tottenham . The Dutchman will continue to compete for minutes as Liverpool navigate this new tactical era.
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