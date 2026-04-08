In an obvious sign of Slot's desperation to avoid another heavy loss, the Dutchman lined up his team in a 3-4-2-1 formation that enabled his players to play with five in defence. However, Liverpool's backline was breached after just 11 minutes, with Desire Doue finding the back of the net with a deflected strike - in spite of the fact that he had been surrounded by red shirts when he picked up the ball.

The visitors offered absolutely nothing by way of a response, failing to even register a single shot in the first half, and PSG eventually and deservedly doubled their advantage when Khvicha Kvaratskhelia latched onto Joao Neves' superb through-ball before rounding compatriot Giorgi Mamardashvili to score.

Slot made four changes in the 78th minute to try to stop the onslaught, but a very profligate PSG missed a succession of glorious chances to kill off the tie. As it is, Liverpool are still alive, but it would take a brave man to back such a poor team progressing to the last four against the reigning champions of Europe.

GOAL rates all of the Reds on another depressing night for Slot...