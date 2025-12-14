'I want him to stay' - Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk reveals Mohamed Salah conversation after bombshell interview that threw forward's Anfield future into question

When asked whether he has spoken with Salah, the Liverpool skipper said: "Of course I speak to him. I speak about everything with him. Of course I've told him I want him to stay. The rest I'm not going to tell you.

"I wish him all the best and come back hopefully. I have no control over that. He is one of the leaders. I would love to have him around because he is one of the leaders. But obviously the fact is he is going to AFCON. I wish him absolutely all the best. We will be in contact over the next days and weeks, we always are. And then let's see."

Salah suggested that a breakdown in relationship between himself and head coach Arne Slot was one of the reasons the forward has questioned his long-term future at the club. However, Van Dijk believes Slot has dealt with the saga in the right way, adding, "I think he's handled the situation very well. Calm in his own way. It is a very tricky situation.

"There is a lot of noise and pressure from the outside world, obviously and rightly so because we've not been up or close to the standard of last season but we are human beings and everyone reacts in a different way.

"But personally looking at it and the conversations we've had on a daily basis, I think he's handled it very well. He's at a club where it is a together club and that's how it's been before our time at the club and that is something we have to keep going.

"We go through the good times together as a team and fanbase. And when difficult moments arise we also have to stick together. This moment in time is a very good moment to see how everyone responds and the manager did perfectly so far."

