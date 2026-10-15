Goodbye, butcher?! Lisandro Martinez makes Man Utd exit decision after explosive Champions League outburst against Old Trafford hierarchy

Martinez has decided against renewing his contract, according to The Athletic, following a remarkable public attack on technical director Jason Wilcox. The 28-year-old’s current deal expires next summer, and although United possess a 12-month extension clause, the Argentine does not want it triggered.

The club is said to be hesitant to activate the option anyway, plunging the defender’s long-term future into serious doubt. Talks over improved terms have stalled since Martinez won the 2022 World Cup, leaving him frustrated over his salary compared to the squad's top earners.

With a summer departure now looking increasingly likely, Spain has emerged as his preferred destination. Atletico Madrid have been heavily linked with a move for the centre-back, fresh off inflicting a 2-0 Champions League defeat on United at the Wanda Metropolitano.



