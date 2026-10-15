Lisandro Martinez blames 'anger and frustration' for brutal Man Utd hierarchy takedown - but REFUSES to apologise

Martinez used his Instagram account to explain that his initial outburst was driven by a desperate urge to see United succeed. "Following everything that has been said about my comments yesterday, I want to share some thoughts on what I said and how I feel," the defender wrote. "After the match, I spoke out of anger and frustration at not getting the result we all wanted.

"Those who know me know how I live football, with passion, commitment and a huge desire to win. And when things don't go our way, it hurts, especially when representing a club with the history and stature of Manchester United.

"My words reflect how I feel and how much I want to see this club competing for the biggest honours."

The former Ajax man then clarified his demands for greater boardroom investment, adding: "Those high standards are part of how I see football and the responsibility that comes with wearing this shirt. When I talk about wanting more, I'm talking about the ambition we must all have as part of this club to keep growing, to become stronger and to have everything we need to compete at the highest level.

"These are standards we must all hold ourselves to, starting with me. I know that, first and foremost, it's us, the players, who have to deliver, and I put myself at the front of that responsibility."



