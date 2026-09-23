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Lionel Scaloni urged to remain Argentina head coach as players plead for 2022 World Cup winner to sign new contract
Dressing room rallies behind boss
Speculation surrounding Scaloni's tenure has intensified with his existing terms approaching an expiry in December. Rumours of a potential departure emerged after Spain secured a 1-0 victory in July's showpiece, though negotiations with the AFA are ongoing. Gathering in Buenos Aires, Albiceleste players have now issued an open plea for the 48-year-old manager to commit his long-term allegiance to the country.
- AFP
Key figures voice deep respect
Reporting to the Buenos Aires training base on Tuesday, international colleagues offered unequivocal backing to their head coach. Young midfielder Nico Paz highlighted Scaloni's pivotal role in launching his senior career: "For me, he is one of the most important coaches. He gave me my debut, and I hope he stays."
Experienced centre-back Cristian Romero emphasised the manager's foundational influence across the camp: "We hope he stays. He is the key figure in building this national team, so obviously we want him to continue."
Goalkeeper Juan Musso underlined the collective admiration established inside the camp: "Given the success he's had and what he built with this team, we hold him in high regard and have great affection for him."
Squad reflects on historic triumphs
Defender Leonardo Balerdi reinforced that collective view, calling the opportunity to represent the nation under Scaloni's guidance "a privilege".
Benfica winger Gianluca Prestianni echoed that stance by pointing to the manager's wider contribution to the Argentine public: "He gave everything to the national team in recent times and made all Argentines very happy."
Across an eight-year reign spanning 104 fixtures, Scaloni secured the 2022 World Cup alongside consecutive Copa America crowns in 2021 and 2024, compiling 76 victories, 18 draws, and just 10 losses while establishing a historic 36-match undefeated sequence.
- AFP
Emotional farewell looms in Cordoba
Scaloni is scheduled to address reporters during an official pre-match briefing next Tuesday prior to taking on Bolivia in Cordoba. Autumn commitments will see the team face Burkina Faso and Benin between September 30 and October 6. The closing fixture at the Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires promises to be a momentous event, marking the formal international departure of captain Lionel Messi following his declared retirement.
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