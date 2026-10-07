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Argentina v Benin - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport
Muhammad Zaki

Lionel Messi slams 'strange' World Cup final conspiracy theories and confirms Argentina retirement in emotional farewell

L. Messi
Argentina
World Cup
Benin
Spain vs Argentina
Spain
Argentina vs Benin
Friendlies
Barcelona
Inter Miami CF

Lionel Messi has officially called time on his legendary international career, bidding a tearful goodbye to the Argentina national team at the Estadio Monumental. The Inter Miami superstar used his final moments on the pitch to address the stinging criticism and conspiracy theories that followed the Albiceleste’s World Cup 2026 final defeat to Spain.

  • A final flourish against Benin

    The legendary number 10 signed off in trademark fashion, scoring a 71st-minute penalty to secure a commanding 3-0 victory over Benin in front of a packed Estadio Monumental. Messi, who also provided two assists for Lionel Scaloni's men, tallied his 126th international goal to perfectly cap a remarkable 21-year career for the Albiceleste.

    Following the full-time whistle, the 39-year-old took the microphone to deliver a poignant farewell address. Amidst a wave of emotion, the Inter Miami playmaker confronted the persistent rumours surrounding Argentina's recent 2026 World Cup final loss to Spain. He firmly rejected any suggestions of poor performance conspiracies, opting instead to defend his teammates' unwavering commitment.


  • FBL-WC-2026-MATCH104-ESP-ARG-FINALAFP

    Shutting down the Spain defeat theories

    Speaking directly to the Buenos Aires crowd, Messi moved to quash the speculation that had clouded their tournament conclusion. "The truth is that nothing strange happened in the final, as some are saying," he declared. "We gave it our all. The match against England was incredibly draining for us, both physically and emotionally. We barely made it.

    "We fought as we always do, but unfortunately, we couldn't become champions. But have no doubt that every single one of my teammates left everything on the field for this jersey."

    The veteran forward then shifted his focus to the personal significance of his departure, fighting back tears as he paid tribute to his late father, Jorge, who passed away in August at the age of 68. "It's a lot of emotions. Obviously, the first thing I think about is my dad," he began. "All that's left for me to do is say thank you. It's meant so much to me to wear this shirt for 20 years. I never stopped striving, fighting, or wanting to be here."


  • An emotional goodbye and a plea for unity

    Messi's retirement marks the definitive end of a glittering two-decade era for the national team. His final words underlined the immense pride he felt in representing his nation across the globe, while also serving as a protective shield for the squad's internal harmony.

    "This is a very difficult moment for me; I've been able to travel all over the country playing football, and I'm grateful for everything I've been fortunate enough to experience," he admitted. "Not coming back will be a great sorrow. I'd love to come back forever, because playing in Argentina is the most wonderful thing that can happen to you."

    Closing his speech on a defiant note, Messi urged the country to protect the next generation. He said: "To build strong teams, you need to build united teams, because there are people who want to see the national team fail, and we mustn't give them the satisfaction."


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    Life after Messi for the Albiceleste

    With their iconic captain now stepping away following his August retirement announcement, Argentina must forge a united path forward without the greatest player in the modern history. The responsibility now falls on the squad to protect the togetherness that Messi so fiercely defended.

    For Messi himself, his immediate footballing focus remains with Inter Miami. While his international boots are firmly hung up, the legacy he leaves behind for the Albiceleste will serve as both an inspiration and a formidable benchmark for the next wave of talent.