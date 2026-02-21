AFP
'Lionel Messi's last dance is possible' - Barcelona presidential candidate Victor Font makes offer to club legend
Messi's departure caused by financial difficulties
Messi established himself as a modern legend during an iconic spell with Barcelona, breaking all sorts of goalscoring records while winning a host of trophies during a glittering period in the Catalan giants' history. However, despite looking set to finish his career with the club, financial difficulties meant the World Cup winner left as a free agent in 2021, departing to join Paris Saint-Germain and later Inter Miami.
He has been perennially linked with a return to Barcelona ever since leaving and Font, a presidential candidate in the club's upcoming elections, has insisted he can bring the 38-year-old back to ensure he is given a farewell befitting of his status as their greatest ever player.
Font: 'Messi's last dance is possible'
Speaking as quoted by AS, Font said: “During the pre-election period, names are thrown around. We try to generate enthusiasm based on facts. And the undeniable reality is that this reconciliation with Messi will never happen with [Joan] Laporta. If we win the elections, Messi’s last dance is possible.
“Messi is a role model not only as a footballer but also as a person. Messi reflects what we Barça fans are like. A hard-working, committed, and honest leader who loves Barca.
"We mustn't forget that Messi has been deceived twice: in 2021, when he arrived in Barcelona to renew his contract, and in 2023, when he wanted to return to the club of his life with Xavi Hernandez. After raising his hopes, the board once again closed the door on him.
“Messi cannot end his time with Barca with a farewell in a closed room. It’s unthinkable. Messi must retire on the pitch. Obviously, how he does it depends on his wishes and his situation at the end of 2026. What we do want to say is that the only way he can say goodbye in the way he deserves, in his kit and on the pitch, is if Joan Laporta is no longer in power after March 16.”
Font also revealed the job he's willing to offer Messi, adding: "We have proposed to him to be Honorary President of the Club."
Kane to Barcelona proposed by fellow nominee
While Font is targeting an emotional reunion with Messi, fellow candidate Xavier Vilajoana has revealed he would be keen on signing Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane if he is elected.
He said: "What we're missing is a striker. A centre forward who is capable of linking up play, but who is also a killer in the box. I think a good centre back is needed as well. I'm not saying that the ones we have aren't good, but a centre back who can balance out the youth and inexperience.
"I think that with these two signings, and with what we have coming up through the ranks, with what we already have in the team, we wouldn't need to make so many changes.
"There is one. In fact, we've already made some contact, and I think he's a player who would be a great fit, pending his contractual situation: it's Harry Kane.
"Kane is a centre forward who would fit in perfectly with our style of play. He's a striker who is capable of dropping back to link up with his teammates. He is also capable of playing as a pure No.9, a killer, a finisher.
"He is a player who brings mobility. He also performs well when teams sit deep. He would add a lot of value to Barcelona's game."
Presidential election set for March
Font is not the only candidate planning to bring Messi back in some capacity, with Marc Ciria recently unfurling a huge banner of the club legend celebrating a goal against Real Madrid.
The final presidential candidates are expected to be confirmed by early March before the election takes place on the 13th that month, the same day as Barcelona's La Liga clash with Sevilla.
