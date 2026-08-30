Breathtaking masterclass! Lionel Messi hits four as Inter Miami smash SEVEN past Montreal in record-breaking MLS rout

Brazil international Casemiro opened the scoring in the 20th minute, grabbing his first goal since arriving in the summer. Messi then took centre stage, doubling Miami's advantage in the 40th minute with a deflected free-kick before adding a stunning solo effort shortly after the interval.

The 39-year-old Argentine then turned provider, unselfishly setting up Luis Suarez for the hosts' fourth goal. With the result beyond doubt, Messi completed his hat-trick in the 83rd minute with a clever chip over the goalkeeper. Following an 89th-minute strike from 18-year-old prospect Alexander Shaw, Messi capped off a magnificent evening deep into stoppage time. He curled another free-kick into the net, registering his eighth career four-goal haul and becoming the fastest player in MLS history to reach 20 multi-goal games (72 appearances).

The performance came during a difficult personal period for the former Barcelona forward following the passing of his father and long-time representative, Jorge, earlier in the month. Despite his grief, the talisman extended his league-leading tally to 18 goals in 19 matches.



