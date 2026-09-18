VIDEO: Lionel Messi seen in 'heated' exchange with MLS commissioner Don Garber following Inter Miami trophy win

Messi was caught on camera engaging in an animated exchange with MLS commissioner Garber following Inter Miami's victory over Cruz Azul on Wednesday. The Argentine superstar was filmed pointing his finger at the league chief on multiple occasions while speaking with him after the game. The unexpected interaction took place directly on the pitch during the post-match aftermath.

The reason behind the animated discussion remains undisclosed. MLS declined to comment on the matter when approached, while Inter Miami did not immediately respond to a request for comment regarding the incident.