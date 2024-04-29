This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty ‘No other player can’ – Lionel Messi’s ‘best’ qualities highlighted by MLS rival after putting on another masterclass for Inter Miami against the New England Revolution Lionel MessiMajor League SoccerInter Miami CFNew England Revolution vs Inter Miami CFNew England Revolution Lionel Messi’s special qualities have been hailed by an MLS rival, with the Inter Miami star’s latest performance reiterating “why he’s the best”. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Argentine producing his brilliant best

Stole the show at Gillette Stadium

Opponents unable to contain his threat Article continues below