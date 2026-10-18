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Lionel Messi magic! Inter Miami star nets stunning brace against Atlanta United to extend MLS Golden Boot lead
Messi steals the show in Atlanta
The Herons took the lead just before the interval when German Berterame struck in the 45th minute, with Messi playing a crucial role in the build-up. However, the Argentine maestro truly came alive after the break to put the game out of reach.
In the 56th minute, the 39-year-old cut inside from the right flank, played a quick one-two with Berterame, and danced past an Atlanta defender before slotting a low finish into the net. Just four minutes later, Luis Suarez released Messi on a breakaway, allowing the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner to beat his marker and fire past goalkeeper Lucas Hoyos.
Former Miami forward Fafa Picault pulled one back for the hosts from the penalty spot late on, but the visitors comfortably secured all three points at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
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'He never ceases to amaze'
Inter Miami head coach Kily Gonzalez was quick to praise his talisman following another match-winning display. The tactician highlighted the veteran's relentless drive and clear enjoyment of his football in Florida.
"He never ceases to amaze the world," Gonzalez said after the final whistle. "I mean, I honestly can't believe that a guy like him, at 39 years old, is doing what he's doing. And what makes me happiest is seeing that he's truly happy. Because he's happy, he gives everything he has. He enjoys himself and feels right at home."
Gonzalez also emphasised Messi's impact on the squad's overall standards. "As I always say, he pushes us to be better every single day. It's an immense joy to have him here," he added. "Every time I see him, he brings a smile to my face. I'm still constantly amazed by him."
Marching toward a thousand goals
Saturday's double moved Messi to 25 goals for the campaign, giving him a six-goal cushion in the MLS Golden Boot race. He is also tied with LAFC's Son Heung-min for the most assists in the division (15), making him the first player in league history to hit that mark in three consecutive seasons.
The brace elevated Messi's extraordinary career tally to 936 goals, and his manager is fully confident the forward will break the four-figure barrier. "Yes, I believe he'll reach 1,000 goals," Gonzalez noted. "I have faith in that. I know he will, because he loves a challenge, he sets challenges for himself and since he's already achieved everything else, this will be no exception."
The victory was Inter Miami's third in a row, further cementing their second-place spot in the Eastern Conference behind Nashville. In contrast, Tata Martino's Atlanta United remain stranded in 14th place, severely denting their playoff aspirations.
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Turning focus to the Red Bulls
With their postseason ticket already punched, Inter Miami will look to maintain their dominant form when they travel to face the New York Red Bulls next Saturday.
Messi enters the fixture in staggering form, boasting a goal contribution in 13 consecutive matches and netting four times in just three appearances since his international retirement with Argentina against Benin earlier this month. The Herons will rely on his magic to keep the pressure on Nashville at the summit of the Eastern Conference.
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