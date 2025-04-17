Noni Madueke Lewis Hall James MaddisonGetty/GOAL
Parshva Shah

Noni Madueke, Lewis Hall & James Maddison to Real Madrid?! AI model maps out shock transfer moves La Liga giants should make to kickstart 'revolution' after dismal Champions League exit to Arsenal

TransfersReal MadridLaLigaReal Madrid vs ArsenalArsenalChampions LeagueJ. MaddisonN. MaduekeR. JamesL. Hall

PLAIER, an AI system used by several European clubs for player scouting, has predicted which players Real Madrid must target to reach the next level.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Spanish newspaper MARCA used AI model for predictions
  • A number of Premier League players were put forward
  • Could be a busy summer of change at the Bernabeu
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Stan Sport AU logo

Who will be the topscorer of 24/25 UEFA Champions League?

Stan Sport AU logo
1921 Votes
Every match from the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League streams on Stan Sport ad-free, live and on demand
Learn More

Next matches