Levante striker Roger Brugue confident of stopping Barcelona's perfect La Liga start

The captain added that tactical discipline and thorough preparation will be crucial in their bid to disrupt the league leaders' momentum. Continuing his interview with club media, Brugue remarked: "We're going to work, make a good game plan and why not?"

That optimism is underpinned by an unbeaten league run at home stretching back to February 2026. Across their last nine La Liga fixtures on home soil, Castro's side have secured eight victories, including a dominant 5-2 triumph over Real Betis in their 2026-27 home opener before holding Malaga to a goalless draw last time out.