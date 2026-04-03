'Let them watch!' - Bayern Munich director fires warning over future of Vincent Kompany

Despite being in the early stages of his managerial career at the highest level, Kompany has already caught the eye of the continent's other heavyweights. However, Eberl is completely unfazed by the growing list of admirers looking at the Allianz Arena dugout. The Bayern chief insists that the club is well-protected against any external approaches.

In a recent interview with TZ Munchen, Eberl was asked about top clubs watching Kompany's progress. "Let them watch. He has a contract until 2029. Even though he's only turning 40, he already belongs to the very elite group of coaches. Because he's a very clever, intelligent person. And I mean really clever. He's always been very highly respected too," Eberl stated.