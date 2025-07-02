'Main courses will fly around his ears!' - Leroy Sane told he can leave his money at home as Lukas Podolski reveals the treatment Galatasaray's 'new top star' will receive in Turkey L. Sane Galatasaray L. Podolski Bayern Munich Super Lig Bundesliga

German legend Lukas Podolski says Leroy Sane will have a stress-free life in Turkey as he will enjoy all the luxury while being a Galatasaray player.