Leroy Sane reflects on 'five intense years' at Bayern Munich in farewell message as new Galatasaray signing is mobbed by fans at airport after landing in Istanbul
Leroy Sane bid Bayern Munich farewell after five title-filled years, landing in Istanbul to a raucous welcome from Galatasaray fans ahead of his move.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Sane issues emotional Bayern farewell
- Arrives in Istanbul to complete transfer
- Greeted by wild Galatasaray fan scenes