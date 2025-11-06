Leroy Sane back in Germany squad after overcoming Julian Nagelsmann fears while Koln's rising star Said El Mala gets the nod over Bayern Munich wonderkid

Nagelsmann has named his 25-man squad for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Luxembourg and Slovakia, with several notable selections reflecting both immediate competitive needs and long-term national team planning.

The high-profile return is Gala winger Sane, who has been recalled for the first time since his summer transfer from Bayern to Galatasaray. Sane, who has contributed three goals and three assists in 14 matches for Galatasaray, last played for the national team in June and Nagelsmann warned he would need to excel after trading the Bundesliga for the Super Lig, declaring it a "worse league".

After confirming the 29-year-old's return on Thursday, Nagelsmann explained his decision at a press conference, saying: “I’ve been in constant and very good communication with Leroy Sane; he earned his nomination with strong performances in the Champions League and the Super Lig.”