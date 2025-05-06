Leon v Mazatlan FC - Torneo Apertura 2024 Liga MXGetty Images Sport
Jacob Schneider

Leon's Club World Cup appeal rejected, FIFA says playoff between LAFC and Club America will determine final tournament spot

FIFA Club World CupClub LeonPachucaCF AmericaLos Angeles FC

CAS has rejected appeals from Club Leon, Club Pachuca and Liga Deportiva Alajuelense against FIFA decisions in relation to the Club World Cup

  • CAS rejects Club Leon's Club World Cup appeal
  • FIFA set to host one-game playoff between LAFC and Club America for final spot
  • 2025 tournament will be largest version of competition to date
