Farke reunion! Leeds target Nico Elvedi transfer as Sebastiaan Bornauw nears exit

Leeds United are optimistic about securing a deal for Elvedi as they look to add significant experience to their backline. The 29-year-old is a familiar face to Whites boss Farke, having played under the German tactician during the 2022-23 campaign in North Rhine-Westphalia. With Elvedi's current contract at Gladbach set to expire next summer, the Bundesliga side are reportedly open to a sale to avoid losing the veteran for free in a year's time.

Sources at both Leeds and Monchengladbach have told The Athletic that they are confident this Elvedi switch is likely to happen. The Swiss international has been a mainstay in the German top flight for a decade, and Farke is keen to bring that level of composure and tactical understanding to their Premier League campaign.