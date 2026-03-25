Lazio: the future between the posts remains uncertain: discussions are underway regarding the futures of Provedel, Motta and Mandas

On a side note, there is also the matter of Christos Mandas to consider. Loaned out to Bournemouth in January for £2.5 million (already roughly triple what Lazio paid to OFI Crete in 2023), his buy-back clause is set at £17.5 million. However, the English club already have Petrovic (signed from Chelsea for almost 30 million last summer) and it is therefore by no means certain that they will decide to exercise the buy-back clause for the Greek player born in 2001. This is also because Mandas has yet to feature on the pitch. Despite this, there is a sense of optimism at Formello: Fabiani is convinced that the English side will eventually pay the buy-back fee. And if that were not to happen, even the prospect of Mandas returning to Lazio would not be unwelcome at the club. At that point, decisions will be made on who to sell and who to keep among Provedel, Motta and Mandas himself.