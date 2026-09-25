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Lautaro Martinez visits Racing Club as Inter captain reflects on Argentina's future and Lionel Messi farewell
Lautaro makes emotional boyhood return
The Inter talisman capitalised on the FIFA international window to visit El Cilindro and watch the fierce Avellaneda reserve derby between Racing and Independiente. He was warmly received by club president Milito, a former team-mate whom the striker replaced on his professional debut in November 2015. That visit marked an emotional homecoming for the Nerazzurri captain at the venue where his career began prior to moving to Italy in July 2018.
- AFP
Forward addresses impending captain departure
During the national team camp, attention quickly turned towards the future of La Albiceleste as they prepare for the talismanic playmaker's final appearance. Speaking to ESPN Argentina when asked about Messi's impending international farewell, Lautaro offered a measured response: "He hasn't left yet, we still have one game left, and after that we'll see."
Reflecting on the foundations laid by this golden generation, the forward highlighted the need for a fresh start: "What remains is the legacy he left behind, along with all of us lads who have been joining up alongside the newcomers. We have to start from scratch, as with every new cycle."
Senior core ready to lead
The generational rebuild under Lionel Scaloni now rests on senior figures tasked with guiding promising young talent to sustain their global dominance.
Discussing the blend of emerging prospects and tournament-tested regulars, Lautaro continued: "There are important, exciting young players, and there are lads who already have two World Cups under our belts. In the end, that's what matters: carrying forward the legacy left by Leo, by Otamendi, and the one Angel [Di Maria] left as well."
Acknowledging the heavy responsibility placed on the current crop to maintain championship standards, the Inter forward added: "It will certainly be an important process for us as well. We'll give our very best for the national team, as always."
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Farewell fixture crowns friendly schedule
Argentina are scheduled to contest two initial exhibition matches without their iconic forward, facing Bolivia in Cordoba on September 30 before hosting Burkina Faso three days later in Buenos Aires. An emotional crescendo then awaits at Estadio Monumental on October 6, when Messi makes his official farewell appearance for La Albiceleste against Benin. That demanding run of friendlies presents Scaloni with an invaluable opportunity to adapt his side to life without their legendary captain.
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