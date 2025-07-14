VIDEO: 'Just one minute!' - Lamine Yamal shares 60-second clip going behind the scenes of Barcelona wonderkid's secretive 18th birthday party including blackjack, roulette & lots of dancing L. Yamal Barcelona LaLiga

Lamine Yamal gave a sneak peek at what happened at his secretive 18th birthday party as he shared a one-minute video of the celebrations. The Barcelona sensation turned 18 on Monday and celebrated the milestone birthday with 200 guests attending the gala. His Barca team-mates Pau Victor, Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski, Pau Cubarsi and Marc Casado were among the attendees.