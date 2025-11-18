Getty Images Sport
Lamine Yamal promises 'history will be written' at Camp Nou as Barcelona star gears up for return to iconic stadium
Yamal fires up with ‘history will be written’ Camp Nou message
Barca sensation Yamal has intensified the anticipation surrounding Barcelona’s return to the Camp Nou by posting another rallying message ahead of Saturday’s La Liga clash with Athletic Club. The 18-year-old winger, who has been sidelined from international duty due to treatment for pubalgia, is expected to feature this weekend despite his recent fitness concerns.
Barca have been preparing for their long-awaited return to Camp Nou after more than 900 days away, and Yamal has become the unofficial face of the excitement. Earlier in the week, he had shared a photo of the renovated stadium with the caption “Special nights are coming.” Now, he has doubled down on the sentiment.
On social media, Yamal changed his Instagram profile picture to an image of him clutching the Barca badge and added a powerful line: “Montjuic was the beginning. Camp Nou is where history will be written.” The message has gone viral among supporters eager to see Barca back at their famous home.
This will mark Barca’s first match at Camp Nou since May 2023, with the club playing at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Montjuic during the extensive renovations. Despite being only 18, Yamal has already featured once at the old Camp Nou, his 2023 debut against Real Betis, and he now returns as one of the club's biggest stars.
Camp Nou reopening creates historic moment
Barca’s return to their home has captured global attention, after receiving a new license from the local council, Barca are now cleared to host matches with a capped capacity of 45,401 fans while construction continues. Originally planned for late 2024, the return was delayed multiple times, but the club finally received approval on Monday to stage league matches.
The reopening comes after a successful test event in early November, where nearly 23,000 supporters attended an open training session inside the partially completed stadium. President Joan Laporta labelled the event “a success,” and the club filed the necessary documents shortly after to extend capacity for competitive fixtures.
Yamal's message reflects both personal ambition and the symbolic meaning this return carries for a young squad that includes several players yet to play a senior match at Camp Nou. The list of first-teamers awaiting their Camp Nou bow includes Fermin Lopez, Marc Casado, Dani Olmo, Pau Cubarsi, Gerard Martin, Joan Garcia, Marc Bernal, Roony Bardghji and Dro Fernandez. For them, Saturday’s match represents a landmark moment in their careers.
How Barca prepared for their historic return
Camp Nou has been closed since 2023 while renovation works transformed the arena into one of the most advanced stadiums in world football. Barca’s temporary move to Montjuic saw fluctuating attendances, and club officials maintained that a minimum capacity threshold was required for a return to be financially sustainable.
The initial permit granted in October would have allowed only 25,991 spectators, far too low for the costs involved. After the successful open training session and revised safety reports, the club finally secured approval to host over 45,000 fans, a number that allows them to generate significant matchday revenue once again.
The reopening arrives at a critical point in Barcelona’s season, and with the team chasing momentum in La Liga and still navigating complex squad-building challenges, returning to Camp Nou is expected to provide a psychological and competitive boost.
Yamal, one of the symbols of this new era, has become the emotional bridge between the old and new Camp Nou. For a player who made his debut at Camp Nou aged 15, stepping back into the stadium as a global star brings emotional weight.
Camp Nou return sets stage for crucial run of fixtures
Barca’s upcoming clash against Athletic Club marks the start of a demanding stretch for Blaurana. After their La Liga return to Camp Nou, the team travels to Chelsea for a Champions League showdown, before hosting Alaves and Atletico Madrid, matches now confirmed to be played at Camp Nou under the expanded capacity.
However, uncertainty remains over the Champions League home tie against Frankfurt on December 9. UEFA rules differ from La Liga’s on mid-season stadium changes, but Joan Laporta has expressed confidence that the match can be played at Camp Nou, with plans in motion to meet all required infrastructure standards, including covered areas for the directors’ box.
As the squad prepares for a busy run of fixtures and the emotional homecoming, all eyes will be on Camp Nou, and on the young winger who has positioned himself at the centre of Barcelona’s new era.
