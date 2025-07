Lamine Yamal giving 'no red flags' as Wojciech Szczesny makes Neymar comparison about Barcelona star's 'approach to football and life' L. Yamal W. Szczesny Barcelona Neymar LaLiga

Wojciech Szczesny sees no 'red flags' in Lamine Yamal's behaviour on or off the field and compares the Barcelona teen to Neymar.