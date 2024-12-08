The league's most storied franchise claimed their sixth MLS Cup after an absolutely dominant postseason run

CARSON, Calif. -- The Los Angeles Galaxy are the 2024 MLS Champions, defeating the New York Red Bulls 2-1 Saturday at Dignity Health Sports Park in front of a sold-out crowd of 26,812 people. The league's most storied franchise claimed their sixth MLS Cup.

The Galaxy returned to the top of MLS after an absolutely dominant postseason run, defeating the Colorado Rapids, Minnesota United FC, Seattle Sounders and now RBNY. Spearheaded by their brilliant midfielder Riqui Puig throughout the playoffs, the Galaxy played the title game without the the ex-Barcelona star, who sustained a torn ACL in the Conference Final, making their achievement on Saturday even more impressive.

Goals from winger Joseph Paintsil and striker Dejan Jovelic secured the victory, while midfielder Gaston Brugman was named MLS Cup MVP after sliding into the starting XI in place of Puig against the Red Bulls.

For the away side, it was a bleak performance from the RBNY defense, conceding twice inside the opening 13 minutes. They earned a goal back through centerback Sean Nealis in the 28th minute, but another never came -- despite a plethora of attacking chances.

It was an opportunity for RBNY to earn their first MLS Cup as an organization, with their 29th season in the league once again ending in disappointment. GOAL breaks down the winners and losers from Dignity Health Sports Park.