James Westwood

Kylian Mbappe told 'timing not right' to compete with Lamine Yamal & Ousmane Dembele for Ballon d'Or - even if he fires Real Madrid to Club World Cup glory

K. MbappeReal MadridFIFA Club World CupLaLigaL. YamalO. Dembele

Kylian Mbappe has been told the "timing is not right" for him to compete for the Ballon d'Or, even if he helps Real Madrid win the Club World Cup.

  • Mbappe had prolific debut season at Real
  • But ended up without a major trophy
  • Malouda suggests 2025 Ballon d'Or is out of reach
