'He WILL be there!' - Kylian Mbappe makes big Neymar World Cup claim as he urges Carlo Ancelotti to reverse controversial Brazil selection decision

Mbappe has thrown his support behind Neymar as the footballing world continues to question Ancelotti's decision to leave the legendary forward out of the latest Brazil international set-up. Speaking to Globo Esporte ahead of France's friendly against the Selecao, the Real Madrid ace said: "The World Cup is the competition of the stars. All the stars are there, and for me Neymar is one of the greatest. I can't imagine a World Cup without Neymar. But in the end, I can't go against my former coach, Carlo Ancelotti. I have to respect his decision."

When asked if the national team now belongs to Vinicius Jr. or Neymar, Mbappe added: "I think it can belong to both. Vini now needs to take another step with the national team, but Neymar is Neymar. He is a fantastic player."