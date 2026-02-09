Getty/GOAL
'He's taken a year out of that kid's career!' - Kobbie Mainoo urged to SUE ex-Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim by Gary Lineker over lack of game as midfielder shines under Michael Carrick
Mainoo generated transfer talk when frozen out by Amorim
Mainoo appeared destined to leave Old Trafford at one stage, as the winter transfer window opened with the youngster stuck in the shadows under Amorim. He failed to make a Premier League start over the first half of the 2025-26 campaign.
Interest was said to have been shown from Italy, with Serie A champions Napoli leading the chase for his signature, but Amorim was relieved of his coaching duties on January 5. That decision presented Mainoo with a clean slate, and he has made the most of those opportunities - with a new contract now being mooted.
Mainoo has been an ever-present for Carrick during a run of four successive victories over Manchester City, Arsenal, Fulham and Tottenham. He could now be back in contention for selection by England in their World Cup plans.
Lineker jokingly suggests that Mainoo should sue Amorim
Ex-Match of the Day presenter Lineker has told the Rest is Football podcast: “Do you know what? If I was Kobbie Mainoo – and I say this in jest – I'd be thinking about whether I should sue him [Amorim] or not.
“He's taken a year out of that kid's career. This kid is a wonderful footballer. God, he makes it look so easy. He wants the ball, he receives it with anyone around him and he turns, always makes the right decisions, he's graceful. I mean, come on! He's been absolutely detrimental to his career.”
Lineker, who earned 80 caps for England in his playing days and scored 48 international goals, added: “If he doesn't make the World Cup squad... and I sense he probably will if he can stay fit and if he keeps playing because he's just a seriously good footballer.
“I know his brother got in a bit of trouble for saying on the t-shirt, ‘Free Kobbie’, but he has absolutely got a point, his brother. What was he (Amorim) thinking?!”
Carrick claims there is more to come from Mainoo
Carrick has helped to get Mainoo back on track, and the former Red Devils midfielder believes there is more potential to be unlocked in the homegrown star. Carrick has said: “There’s definitely more to come from him, that’s just the age he’s at, the stage he’s at in his career you’d like to think, he’s just starting out really essentially. He has got so much experience under his belt in big games and pressured situations, which is going to help him develop learning the game.
“Playing next to Case [Casmiro] and learning off him, things that he’s probably not even realising he’s picking things up just by being next to him, as well as the other players around him, I think that’s just part of his journey to learn and develop.
“I’m really conscious that he’s come in, he’s played the four games and he’s found his rhythm. Young players, they have times when they’re up and then they might have a little dip. That’s not all of a sudden he’s good or he’s a poor player, Kobbie is what he is.
“Managing that’s really important, especially for younger players and understanding that. He’s doing fantastic at the moment, he’s having a really big impact on games, and we’ll keep working with him and helping him, trying to keep improving him as well as we go.”
Asked how Mainoo has come through the most testing spell of his fledgling career, Carrick added: “There’s no doubt of Kobbie’s ability and what he can bring, he’s still so young and let’s be careful of not putting so much right on his shoulders and expecting so much of him. He’s still learning the game.
“Because he’s had the big high and then obviously didn’t play for a bit, it’s easy to think he’s a lot older and more experienced probably than he is. But credit to him, he’s come right in and find his rhythm with football, which is not easy after a period of time out and he’s found that physically and mentally.
“We know he can handle the ball and hopefully over time, I’m sure he’ll keep improving. We’ve got to be patient and not expect too much from him all the time.”
Man Utd fixtures 2025-26: Red Devils looking for fifth straight win
Mainoo will be hoping to help the Red Devils to a fifth successive win - allowing famous fan The United Strand to get a much-needed haircut - when they travel to West Ham on Tuesday. A positive result in east London will keep Carrick’s men inside the Premier League’s top four and on course for Champions League qualification.
